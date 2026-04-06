SHARJAH: Sharjah Economic Council, part of Sharjah Department of Economic Development (SEDD), held a meeting with a number of investors from various vital sectors in the emirate.

These sectors included tourism and hospitality, aviation, shipping and transportation, construction, retail outlets, and factories. Such meetings fall within SEDD’s commitment to strengthening direct communication, keeping up with developments in the business environment, and creating effective and collaborative solutions.

These meetings are part of the Department's strategic plans to improve relationships with stakeholders, achieve effective communication, enhance partnership and integration with investors and owners of economic establishments operating in the emirate, as well as discuss their proposals and developmental observations that contribute to enhancing the investment environment and supporting the business sector.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, highlighted the importance of such meetings in providing investors with all the laws and legislation issued related to their activities, as well as receiving their developmental feedback and working continuously to develop their work in light of the current circumstances to support of the various economic sectors and to ensure their sustainability.

In details, the meeting highlighted the most prominent developments in various sectors. It also reviewed the available opportunities and ways to support the investment environment in a manner that contributes to achieving sustainable growth. The meeting also addressed mechanisms for business continuity in the emirate and the development of services provided to investors.

It also revised investors’ suggestions to enhance the quality of services and improve customer experience. It should be noted that during the meeting, SEDD affirmed its continued commitment to strengthening the partnership with the private sector and promised to adopt quality initiatives that support the competitiveness of the economy and keep pace with investors’ aspirations.

Additionally, Al Mahmoud stressed that the Department aims to provide an ideal climate for investment and business continuity, which contributes to encouraging companies to develop their businesses, facilitating and attracting more investments, and enhancing the competitive business environment therein. Such thing will contribute to achieve a number of goals aimed at encouraging investment in Sharjah.

He pointed out that SEDD will carry on its role to develop its services in a way that enhances all economic sectors and works with all local and federal authorities to provide more services in order to support such companies and ensure their sustainability.

For their part, business owners and investors praised such meetings, stressing their keenness to continue their active role in driving the economic engine in the emirate and supporting the government’s efforts aimed at activating the role of the private sector to be a strategic partner in achieving comprehensive development in the emirate.