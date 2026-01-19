RIYADH — The value of assets held by local and foreign public investment funds in the Saudi financial market recorded a growth of 36.1 percent annually, climbing by SR57.9 billion to SR217.9 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to SR160.1 billion during the same period in 2024, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Foreign investment assets increased by 21.1percent year-on-year, rising by over SR5 billion to SR31.1 billion, representing 14.3 percent of total asset value, up from SR25.7 billion.

Public investment funds grew by 11.6 percent annually, with 36 new funds added, bringing the total to 346, up from 310 in the same period last year.

