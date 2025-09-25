Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital have signed a partnership aimed at launching a $3 billion global digital infrastructure platform focused on data centres, they said on Thursday.

The platform is intended to "accelerate global compute available to leading hyperscalers amid surging cloud and AI transformation," the two firms said in a joint statement.

The Gulf country's $500 billion sovereign wealth fund has been ramping up investments in the booming AI sector, as demand for data storage and computational requirements rise globally.

QIA emerged as one of the latest backers of Anthropic earlier this month, joining the artificial intelligence firm's record-breaking 13 billion funding round that vaulted its valuation to $183 billion.

The move is also part of wider efforts by Gulf countries to become global players in artificial intelligence, turning into hubs for the growing industry outside of the United States.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Graff)