Doha: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced significant reductions to a range of service fees, alongside the expansion of fee exemptions for many transactions for the first time, in a move aimed at easing access to government services and strengthening the country’s investment environment.

The changes were introduced under Ministerial Decision No. (5) of 2026, issued by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi. The decision revises fees related to real estate registration and notarisation services, while exempting several categories of transactions from payment.

Under the new rules, notarisation transactions issued in favour of ministries, government bodies, public authorities and institutions will be exempt from fees. Exemptions also apply to donations and wills for charitable purposes, as well as to the notarisation of company and private institution incorporation contracts and constitutional documents when established for the first time. Several fees have been reduced, including the cost of notarising a special power of attorney related to real estate, which has been cut from QR300 to QR100.

Fees for transactions involving the transfer of possession of farms and marine lands, including assignments, have been reduced from 1% of market value to 0.25% of the assessed value.

The decision also exempts real estate registration transactions in favour of government entities, charitable endowments, and properties allocated by the state to citizens under applicable legislation.

Inheritance-related documents — including estate distribution, waivers and settlements between heirs issued by the Family Court — are also exempt. In addition, exemptions apply to court rulings annulling, rescinding or invalidating previously registered documents or judgments.

Reflecting recent legislative updates, the decision confirms that real estate registration and recording rules apply to the preliminary real estate register, in line with the Real Estate Development Law No. (6) of 2014.

Fees for the final subdivision and registration of off-plan units have been set at QR100 per unit. The cost of issuing replacement title deeds for lost or damaged documents has been reduced from QR500 to QR100, while the fee for issuing a title deed and registration map has been lowered from QR300 to QR100.

Mortgage and lien registration fees have been amended to 0.025% of the secured debt value. New fixed fees of QR500 have been introduced for property ownership transfers related to company mergers, divisions or dissolutions, as well as for transfers between individuals and companies owned by them or their families. Inheritance-related property transfers and settlements between heirs have been reduced to a flat fee of QR500 per property or part thereof. Fees for issuing property ownership statements and certificates have also been halved from QR100 to QR50.

For mobile services requiring a ministry employee to visit the applicant’s premises, the fee has been reduced from QR1,000 to QR200 for people aged 60 and above, while persons with disabilities and social security beneficiaries are fully exempt.

The Ministry of Justice said the measures reflect its commitment to modernising judicial services, simplifying procedures and improving service quality for citizens and residents.

It added that ongoing efforts are focused on enhancing digital services in line with international best practices, supporting economic development and reinforcing confidence in Qatar’s business environment.

