Qatar - The first Public–Private Sector Dialogue Forum sought to tackle key challenges, develop practical solutions and initiatives, and strengthen cooperation between both sectors in support of Qatar’s economic development.

Qatar is drafting new legislations, including an updated public–private partnership law, a foreign investment law and a bankruptcy law, to strengthen the legal framework and also help the private sector, which otherwise has been saving QR100mn annually through various industrial incentives.



This was disclosed by Mohammed bin Hassan al-Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, at the first Public–Private Sector Dialogue Forum, which sought to tackle key challenges, develop practical solutions and initiatives, and strengthen cooperation between both sectors in support of Qatar’s economic development.



Highlighting that business procedures have also been streamlined; he said investors now automatically receive a tax number upon issuance of a commercial registration, alongside approvals for labour recruitment.



As much as 95% of services are available online via the single-window platform, and a new multilingual portal has been launched to serve both local and international investors, he said, adding foreign investors can now participate in more than 1,400 business activities.



Further reforms include the removal of requirements to match commercial activities for imports and the adoption of a unified Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC customs tariff, reducing costs, broadening sourcing options, and eliminating shipment rejections due to licensing.



"Industrial incentives — such as reduced leasing rates for industrial, logistics, and commercial land —are saving the private sector more than QR100mn annually," according to him.



In addition, environmental permit processes have been simplified for 90% of industrial activities, lowering costs, enhancing project feasibility, and supporting entrepreneurship in value-added sectors, he said, emphasising that the private sector is a key partner in Qatar’s development journey.



The forum featured a panel discussion with al-Malki; Saeed bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice; and Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour.



Stressing the ministry’s commitment to implementing a series of initiatives aimed at simplifying business establishment and operations while creating a more attractive investment climate; al-Malki said these initiatives include comprehensive company incorporation upon issuance of the commercial registration, which now automatically generates the company card and tax number, provides approvals for labour recruitment, and offers a commercial name reservation service.



These measures have helped reduce establishment times, minimise the number of government entities to be approached, ensure compliance with trade name requirements in advance, and allow companies to track their incorporation applications, he said.



Saleh Majid al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development, delivered a presentation outlining the ministry’s main initiatives to strengthen partnership with the private sector. These include the creation of sectoral committees covering industry, trade, logistics, health, and technology, tasked with monitoring sector-specific challenges and proposing practical solutions.

