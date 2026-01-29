Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has attracted more than RO272 million ($707 million) in investments into the food sector, hosting 121 food-related projects across its industrial cities, said a senior official during an industry event held alongside Gulfood 2026 in Dubai.

The figures highlight the growing role of food manufacturing in Oman’s diversification strategy and efforts to strengthen national food security, with 28 new food-sector projects localised in 2025 alone, stated Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn while speaking at its key event, titled 'From Factory to Fork: Shaping the Future of Food Industry.'

The key initiative aligns with efforts to expand the regional and international footprint of Omani food producers, while reinforcing integration between industrial and agricultural value chains, he added.

As part of this strategy, the Omani company has launched the Madayn Agriculture initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The programme aims to introduce greenhouse projects within selected industrial cities to support local production, boost exports and enhance food security.

Organised by Madayn, the event brought together investors and industry leaders who discuss regional and global expansion opportunities, supply-chain integration, and the adoption of technology to improve efficiency, sustainability and waste reduction.

Technology-driven solutions to reduce food waste were also highlighted during the event. Lamya Al Habsi, Marketing Director at ZabonEx, said the company’s B2B software platform uses predictive and generative artificial intelligence to optimise inventory management and address food losses at the retail and distribution stages.

Citing data from international research bodies, Al Habsi said nearly 40% of food products are wasted at these levels, adding that AI-based demand forecasting can help reduce losses and improve operational efficiency.

The event featured a panel discussion with representatives from Mazoon Dairy, Al Khamayil, NielsenIQ and BRS Green, who discussed brand trust, investment competitiveness in Oman’s food sector, and the increasing role of modern agricultural technologies.

Panelists also stressed the need for closer coordination between policymakers and industry to support innovation and build a more resilient food system.-TradeArabia News Service

