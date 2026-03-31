Nvidia ‌has ​invested $2 billion ​in Marvell ​Technology ⁠and ​Marvell ‌will ⁠join ⁠the Nividia ​AI ‌ecosystem, ⁠the companies ‌said on ⁠Tuesday.

(Reporting ​by ​Kritika ‌Lamba ⁠in ​Bengaluru)