The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has disclosed that Nigeria has secured about $14 billion in investments from India across multiple sectors.

Tuggar disclosed this on Thursday in his presentation when he featured at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Minister also disclosed that Nigeria secured another €250 million for local businesses.

He said, “Nigeria achieved 300% over subscription indicates strong global investor confidence and strategic MOUs Signed with Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, and Equatorial Guinea, France, Cuba, Qatar, UK, India, Brazil.”

While speaking further, he said the ministry has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with ten countries to enhance bilateral relations.

Tuggar also assured that the names of nominated ambassadors will be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation in the very near future.

Tuggar said, “It is what it is. It’s the nature of governance. It’s the nature of politics. You work with the circumstances you find yourself.

“I want to assure you that in the near future, names of the nominated ambassadors will be forwarded to the Senate. It is something that is concluded.

“Despite the delay in appointing ambassadors, Nigeria’s missions abroad are functioning effectively.

“We have immigration there, we have defense, we have military officers there, and several others.”

The Minister also addressed concerns regarding Chinese visas, stating that Nigeria is not collaborating with Chinese authorities in arresting individuals.

He attributed the issue to Chinese nationals who traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic without proper documentation.

On national security, Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s progress in combating Boko Haram. “Boko Haram has been severely degraded,” he said, citing the establishment of a safe corridor in Borno where suspected militants are being sorted out, reoriented, tried, or resettled.

Tuggar expressed pride in Nigeria’s contributions to regional peacebuilding efforts, citing examples from Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the northeast.

He emphasised the importance of recognising Nigeria’s achievements and learning from its experiences.

"The delayed nomination of ambassadors is what it is. It is the nature of governance and politics. You work with the circumstances you find yourself. I want to assure you that in the near future, names of the nominated ambassadors will be forwarded to the Senate. It is something that is concluded.

"We have missions officers running the embassies for now. We have immigration, defence, military officers and several others. It does not mean that the missions are halted simply because an ambassador has not been appointed. We are working. Our missions are functioning ," he said.

Speaking further, the minister also spoke on issue regarding infants evacuated from Gaza.

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, worked with the Red Cross to handle the situation.

Tuggar noted that the Red Cross had approached the ministry for assistance in relocating vulnerable infants from Gaza to hospitals in countries like Jordan, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We used our good offices and diplomacy to contact the governments of Jordan, the UAE, and Egypt, and impressed upon them the need to take in such children,” he said.

by Kazeem Biriowo