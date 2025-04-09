Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding announces the resignation of Mohammed bin Bader Al-Sada as the Group Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors has appointed Juan Leon as his successor, with full executive authority as Group CEO, effective April 9, 2025, during the Board of Directors meeting held today.

The Board of Directors expressed their confidence in Leon’s appointment, emphasizing his ability to lead the company through a new phase of growth, building upon the remarkable achievements of Estithmar Holding since its inception.

Juan Leon brings over 25 years of experience across diverse sectors, including Healthcare, Real Estate, Services, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Media and major sports events. He has held a wide range of senior and managerial roles spanning key corporate functions such as sales, operations, compliance, and governance, consistently driving business growth, strategic transformation, and operational excellence.

Leon completed advanced executive education at Harvard Business School – Advanced Management Program (AMP) and HEC Paris – Global Executive in Business Management.

The Board of Directors of Estithmar Holding expressed their gratitude to Mohammed bin Badr Al-Sada, during his tenure as Group CEO the company achieved numerous milestones, featuring an increasing investment value for shareholders, geographical expansion, diversified investments, in addition to a remarkable leap in the company’s financial performance.

