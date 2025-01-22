Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Cenk Alper, CEO of Turkey’s leading conglomerate Sabanci Holding, explored investment opportunities to increase foreign trade rates, according to a statement.

The discussions came on the sidelines of the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

The two officials touched upon the procedures adopted by the Egyptian government to facilitate the export and import system, in addition to attracting foreign investments to the Egyptian market.

El-Khatib noted that the meeting discussed the company's areas of work, including energy, financial services, cement industry, retail trade, textile, chemical and automotive industries.

The minister also addressed the possibilities of Sabanci Holding’s contribution to Egypt's plans aimed at fostering the renewable energy sector by developing joint projects in solar energy and wind energy.

They also reviewed investment plans in housing, transportation, and infrastructure for electricity projects.

