Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Managing Director of Al Dahra Holding Khadim Abdulla Aldarei tackled the Emirati group’s investments in Egypt’s agricultural sector, as per a statement.

During the meeting, El-Khatib also addressed the company’s plans to expand and increase its investments in Egypt and obtain new lands and projects.

The minister stressed the ministry's goal to provide the group with the needed facilities to boost its business in the agricultural sector. This will contribute to meeting the local market's needs and increasing Egyptian exports to foreign markets.

Meanwhile, Aldarei noted that the company owns three major agricultural projects in Toshka, East Oweinat, and El-Salhiya.

He added that the company's projects focus on the production of citrus, fruits, wheat, corn and sugar beets.

It is worth highlighting that the meeting came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

