Bokra Holding, an Egyptian financial investment company, is planning to launch four investment funds in gold and real estate, its CEO Ayman Elsawy told Zawya Arabic on the sidelines of an event in Cairo last week.

Egyptians' interest in investing in gold and real estate funds has grown as hedging tools, especially with rising inflation rates.

There are two regulated real estate investment funds in Egypt, one of which is listed on the stock exchange. There are three regulated gold investment funds that are operating, and a fourth one is under subscription. All the gold investment funds are unlisted, according to official data.

“There are four funds on the way just waiting for approvals… between gold and real estate,” said Elsawy.

Bokra Holding was established in Egypt in 2023 and received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority in June to launch two investment funds; one in gold and another one in real estate, but it has not yet launched any of them.

It also has licenses to provide promotional and subscription activities, portfolio management, venture capital, and sukuk issuance.

Click here to read the article in Arabic.