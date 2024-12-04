Egypt's - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has announced that entities under its supervision provided a total of EGP 646.6bn in funding during the first nine months of the year.

This div includes capital market activities and non-banking financial services.

The FRA’s statement revealed the allocation of this funding: stock issuances accounted for EGP 365.4bn, while securities issuances other than stocks reached EGP 23.6bn.

Financial leasing contracts contributed EGP 82.3bn. Funding extended to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) totaled EGP 67.8bn, with consumer financing recorded at EGP 41.9bn.

The value of discounted papers amounted to EGP 47.9bn, and real estate financing stood at EGP 17.7bn.

The Authority highlighted the significant activity in the movable guarantee registry, noting that the value of advertisements on movable assets had reached EGP 2.82 trillion as of September 2024. The balances of MSME financing were approximately EGP 71.3bn during this period.

Insurance also played a vital role in the non-banking financial sector. Total insurance premiums for the first nine months of 2024 reached EGP 69bn. Of this, property and liability insurance premiums comprised EGP 38bn, while personal and capital formation insurance premiums amounted to EGP 30.9bn.

Compensation payments by the insurance sector totaled EGP 31.5bn. Property and liability insurance claims accounted for EGP 15bn, with EGP 16.5bn paid out for personal and capital formation insurance.

Property and liability insurance cover risks such as fire, theft, or damage to homes, vehicles, warehouses, and other assets. Personal and capital formation insurance typically includes life insurance and coverage for death or accidents, ensuring financial security for individuals and their families.

