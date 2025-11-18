EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a landmark cooperation agreement with Republikorp, Indonesia's leading defence holding company, during the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The agreement encompasses transfer of technology (ToT), localised production, co-development initiatives, and a comprehensive modernisation programme for the Indonesian Armed Forces.

Representing EDGE Group’s largest international programme to date, the total financing and procurement package amounts to US$7 billion, provided through the UAE to advance Indonesia’s defence modernisation, technological capability, and industrial autonomy.

The collaboration includes a broad portfolio of advanced defence systems, notably the SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system, next-generation infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), unmanned stealth missile boats, cyber defence, and small arms ammunition production capabilities, forming a cornerstone in Indonesia’s path towards defence self-reliance and the UAE’s global supply chain network.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “This landmark defence initiative represents a significant milestone in EDGE’s international growth. In partnership with Republikorp, we are helping to shape a modernised, self-sustaining defence ecosystem that strengthens Indonesia’s national security and industrial capability. This programme embodies our commitment to enduring collaboration, technology transfer, and the delivery of advanced, integrated systems.”

Norman Joesoef, Group Chairman of Republikorp, said, “This US$7 billion partnership marks a major step toward Indonesia’s long-term defence autonomy, industrial independence and international confidence. By joining forces with EDGE, we are investing in both systems and human capital for the strategic benefit of both the UAE and Indonesia in advanced defence manufacturing. This is more than just cooperation between two companies; this is a bond between two brotherly nations.”