Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and the Arab Energy Fund (TAEF) have agreed to invest alongside infrastructure investor CVC DIF in PAL Cooling Holding, one of the United Arab Emirates’ largest district cooling operators, they said in a statement.
TAEF and SOFAZ will participate through a co-investment vehicle that invests alongside DIF VII, CVC DIF’s flagship infrastructure fund, which recently acquired a 50% stake in PAL Cooling Holding. Financial terms of the investment by TAEF and SOFAZ were not disclosed.
