Organi Group is seeking to raise its investment in the automotive and tourism sectors to $1 billion within the next five years, the group’s CEO Essam Al Organi told Asharq Business.

These investments are set to be directed in each sector equally, he added.

Geely Auto Group’s newly launched factory in Egypt, in collaboration with Auto Mobility, targets exporting 30,000 cars, Al Organi noted, adding that investment into the new production line amounted to $100 million.

He added that the total component of the car assembly plant exceeded 49%.

As for the group's tourism activity, Al Organi unveiled plans to add 20,000 rooms across its 11 hotels in Egypt, with investments of $500 million over five years.

In 2024, Gulf and Egyptian investors launched Auto Mobility at investments valued at $100 million, to be Chinese group Geely’s agent in Egypt.

Investors in the group include the Kuwaiti Alghanim Group, the Saudi Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group, and Al Organi Group.

