Anaconda, a provider of open-source Python software for data science and AI, has raised more than $150 million in a Series C funding round, valuing the startup at about $1.5 billion.

The round was led by Insight Partners, with additional participation from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital.

The company said on Thursday the fresh capital will support product development, potential acquisitions and international expansion, as well as provide liquidity for employees.

The funding comes amid increased competition in the enterprise AI software sector, with Python continuing to dominate as the programming language of choice for AI development.

U.S. startup funding has surged 75.6% in the first half of 2025, led by the AI boom, putting it on track for its second-best year ever, even as venture capital firms struggled to raise money, according to PitchBook.

This year's boom has been driven largely by major AI investments and bold bets from big tech companies, a wave of activity set off by the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022. In the past three months alone, $69.9 billion was invested in U.S. startups.

Anaconda operates profitably with over $150 million in annual recurring revenue as of July 2025, Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer Jane Kim said in an emailed statement.

The company is seeking to capitalize on growing enterprise demand for open-source tools as organizations shift from isolated data science projects to broader AI applications.

The startup has also expanded its leadership team, hiring executives with backgrounds in enterprise technology and product innovation.

The funding follows Anaconda's launch of a new AI platform and a partnership with Databricks.

Bloomberg News first reported the details on Anaconda's latest funding round. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alan Barona)



