Wirgan for Hotels Services has launched Wirgan Makkah Al Noor – a luxurious getaway close to all Makkah historical landmarks.

The 4-star hotel redefines comfort with 1,386 furnished rooms and suites offering stylish and comfortable accommodation to Umrah and Hajj guests, as well as business travellers.

Following the recent opening of Wirgan Makkah Al Azizieh, Wirgan Makkah Al Noor is the second property of Wirgan for Hotels Services, raising the Wirgan inventory to around 2,000 rooms.

Strategically located in Al Hajj Road, Wirgan Makkah Al Noor caters to the needs of both business travellers and pilgrims with modern amenities and amazing views of Jabal Al Noor and the surrounding mountains, the statement said.

Murad Alsabah, Cluster General Manager of Wirgan Makkah Al Azizieh and Wirgan Makkah Al Noor, said, “We are delighted to introduce Wirgan Makkah Al Noor that provides unparalleled hospitality experience to guests. We look forward to provide an exceptional gateway with utmost comfort and attention to detail to create unforgettable memories for all our esteemed guests.”

"With an unwavering commitment to excellence, serenity, and modesty, Wirgan for Hotels Services is committed to delivering an authentic and elegant hospitality experience fusing grace and spirituality in an exceptional journey across all aspects of the hotel”, he added.

Wirgan Makkah Al Noor features a wide range of rooms and suites designed with areas to unwind, comfortable workspaces and exquisitely designed bathrooms. The junior suites overlook Jabal Al Noor (Mount of Light) and include a sitting area, comfortable workspace, and a private bathroom.

The family suites are designed with style and comfort including spacious king bedrooms, sitting areas, workspaces, dining areas, equipped kitchenettes and modern amenities.

The hotel offers a unique culinary experience with open buffet corner, live cooking station and international cuisine serving the best Asian, Middle Eastern and Turkish flavours at Al Maqam and Al Noor restaurants. Guests can experience the fresh taste of Wirgan's beans at The Café where every cup is made with the finest combination of different types of coffee beans.

Wirgan Makkah Al Noor features spacious and well-equipped meeting rooms offering modern and intimate atmosphere ideal for business meetings, conferences and events. The rooms are equipped with high-speed Internet access, projectors, whiteboards, flipcharts with a selection of coffee break menus.

Al Maha & Al Khazm ballrooms in Tower A&B are among the best wedding venues and event spaces in Makkah and include bride's dressing room. Each ballroom can accommodate up to 350 guests.

Focused on total wellness, Zone Spa is a state-of-the-art exercise, spa and retreat centre including the latest in gym technology with an array of cardio equipment such as treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical machines, and sauna room.

Located in the PR floor, the prayer room features large windows that allow maximum light and overlook Jabal Al Noor, and can accommodate more than 400 people. The hotel also includes kid’s playroom, special needs room, complimentary car parking and provides complimentary transportation to Masjid Al Haram.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).