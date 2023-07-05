Dubai-based Supy has launched the first-of-its-kind inventory management platform in the MENA region to boost the rapidly growing $300 billion hospitality sector, according to a press release.

Through the new platform, Supy aims to anchor the food and beverage (F&B) industry by reducing costs, eliminating wastage, and providing efficient services. This is in addition to adopting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives via food waste reduction.

Meanwhile, the inventory management system for restaurants allows hospitality businesses to enhance their operation, track all stock movements, eliminate theft, and be aware of their menu’s profitability in real-time. In this regard, they will be able to increase cost savings and enlarge profits.

Dani El Zein, CEO and Co-Founder of Supy, highlighted: “In a post-COVID world, restaurants face significant challenges negatively impacting their profit margins and operations.”

“We are dedicated to creating solutions for hospitality businesses – empowering them to streamline operations, optimise resources, and maximise profitability,” El Zein added.

