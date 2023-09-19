After Dubai saw one of the highest occupancy rates in the world during the first half of the year, Knight Frank have reported that the number of hotel rooms in the UAE are being increased by 9,200.

According to the real estate consultant, Dubai hosts the bulk of the hotel rooms at 154,000, a 6.4% year-on-year increase, and the emirate saw hotel occupancy of 78% during the first half of 2023. The current hotel room supply is at 207,200.

Accor has the largest number of rooms nationally at 71,820 and 49,510 more are in the pipeline, expected for completion by 2030.

Marriott International has with 63,790 existing rooms and 52,790 planned, IHG Hotels & Resorts, with 35,140 current rooms and 22,120 in development.

UAE-founded Rotana Hotels has 16,976 rooms and 10,807 in development.

Turab Saleem, Knight Frank partner, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure advisory, said Dubai has 70% of the country’s upcoming hotel supply, with 8.6 million tourists visiting in H1 2023, up 20% on 2022.

Internationally branded hotels make up 67% of Dubai's existing supply, he said.

“A substantial 70% of the under-construction and final planning supply in Dubai belongs to the luxury and upper upscale hotel segments, catering to discerning travellers,” he said.

STR data showed Dubai had an 0.8% increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) compared to July 2022, driven by a 6.8% increase in occupancy, but saw a 5.6% decrease in average daily rate (ADR).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

