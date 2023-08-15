UAE - The H Dubai hotel, the prestigious 5-star hotel nestled in the vibrant heart of Dubai, has received multiple awards in the first few months of 2023 for its commitment to environmental responsibility, sustainability and inclusivity.

Green Key Certification Award

The H Dubai has once again been bestowed with the coveted Green Key Certification by the Emirates Green Building Council for its exceptional dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible operation.

The hotel's commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident through its comprehensive strategies implemented under the pillars of Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle, Reduce Water Consumption, Energy Conservation, Local Care & Fair Trade. Notably, The H Dubai has invested in a state-of-the-art biodigester, which has already processed 5,780 kilograms of food waste, resulting in a reduction of 24 tonnes of carbon emissions.

This achievement underscores The H Dubai's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its mission to inspire positive change within the industry. – we should also add here about our reusable water bottle initiative (We have introduced reusable glass bottles to replace plastic water bottles in our restaurant spaces, along with the installation of a water filtration system. These initiatives serve to emphasise our commitment to minimising plastic waste and promoting sustainability.)

Certified Autism Centre Designation Award

The H Dubai is proud to be the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism Centre designation. This esteemed recognition, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reflects the hotel's aim to providing accessible and accommodating services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Through comprehensive training and collaboration with renowned institutions like IBCCES and Georgetown Early Intervention Centre, The H Dubai ensures its staff possesses the knowledge and resources necessary to create a safe and welcoming environment for guests with autism and their families. This milestone aligns with Dubai's wider initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation, marking the city as an inclusive and sensory-friendly destination in the Eastern Hemisphere.

International Sustainable Award by Luxury Lifestyle Award

Finally, The H Dubai recently accepted the International Sustainable Award in recognition of its innovative and resource-efficient waste management system. Presented by the esteemed Luxury Lifestyle Awards, this accolade celebrates the hotel's commitment to sustainable practices, minimising negative environmental impact, and driving positive change within the industry. The H Dubai's forward-thinking approach to waste management showcases its dedication to a greener future and sets an exemplary standard for sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai, said: "These awards are always wonderful to receive and a great recognition of our dedication to sustainability, inclusivity, and excellence. We are honoured to receive each award and we are proud to play a leading role in shaping the future of the hospitality industry. These accolades inspire us to continue our journey towards creating meaningful experiences for our guests while making a positive impact on our environment and community."

Behind all the remarkable achievements of The H Dubai stands Blondel, the driving force and the brilliant mind responsible for the hotel's success. Adding to her accolades, Blondel has also recently been honoured with the esteemed Best Employee Friendly GM Award from the prestigious Golden Tree Awards.

This well-deserved recognition is down to her exceptional leadership, management prowess, and dedication to excellence as the General Manager of The H Dubai. Her relentless hard work and commitment to cultivating a positive and nurturing work atmosphere have left an indelible mark on the hotel's team, fostering a culture of excellence and ensuring unparalleled guest experiences.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).