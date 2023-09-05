This November, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is set to open Ammos Greek Restaurant, Azure Beach, and RAISE Fitness & Wellness in Rixos Qetaifan Island, the exciting new tourist and resident oasis located just to the north of Doha.

Following the recent successes of Black Tap and Mood – opened in Doha in 2022 – the three additions are set to complement Rixos Qetaifan Island’s leisure environment with different experiences.

SHG’s homegrown beach club concept Azure Beach – first launched in Dubai in 2016 – is a beachside hangout for families and sun-seekers. The day-to-night venue offers a relaxed pool ambiance, a pristine beachfront, and a menu of Asian flavours.

Following successful operations in Dubai and Ibiza, Ammos Greek Restaurant is set to bring authentic Greek cuisine and hospitality to Doha. Ammos’s ethos is living for the moment and letting the natural array of flavours come to life on the plate as the guest embraces the social energy of the occasion.

RAISE Fitness & Wellness – first opened in Dubai Jumeirah Islands in 2022 – caters to those seeking balanced living, physical exercise, and community. RAISE Fitness & Wellness promotes the journey to well-being in a bright, simple, yet elegant environment.

“This next step marks another significant milestone in SHG’s expansion strategy, and we are very excited to collaborate with Rixos Quetaifan Island North Doha – already deemed a coastal hub for life and recreation, it’s SHG’s destination of choice for its family-friendly charm, sense of adventure, and breathtaking sea views,’’ stated Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

Founded 11 years ago, with a presence in 16 countries, SHG owns and operates a thriving portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands and continues its international growth by expanding its footprint in Doha.

