Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) said it has joined hands with Srilankan group Santani Wellness Resorts to set up two new properties in the sultanate featuring 182 rooms.

Unveiling the plans at ITB Berlin 2024, Omaran said this strategic alliance will help boost Oman’s position as a leading destination for sustainable tourism and wellness, aligning with its Vision 2040 for sustainable growth.

This comes as an embodiment of Omran's endeavours to enrich the tourism sector with quality products, which contributes to enhancing its competitiveness, it stated.

The resorts, which will be located in the Dakhiliyah and Dhofar governorates, will boast a total of 182 rooms and will adhere to high-level sustainability standards.

With these properties, Sri Lankan retreat brand Santani Wellness Resorts is marking its international debut outside of Sri Lanka, reported Spabusiness.

Santani, which derives its name from the Sanskrit term signifying 'in harmony with,' was established in 2016 and draws inspiration from Sri Lankan Ayurveda traditions.

The collaboration is expected to create significant economic benefits, including job creation, and is being pitted to become a model for sustainable development and wellness tourism in Oman and beyond, it stated.

Santani CEO Vickum Nawagamuwage said: "Our shared vision for health, wellbeing and environmental stewardship will allow us to provide unparalleled wellness experiences while preserving the locations' natural beauty and cultural heritage."

With three existing retreats in Sri Lanka and ambitious plans for eight additional properties (including the Omani outposts), Santani’s rollout is intended to provide authentic and consistent wellness experiences, empowering guests to rejuvenate and reconnect with themselves wherever they venture, said the report.

At the core of Santani's philosophy lies a holistic approach to wellness, blending pampering experiences designed to revitalise the body with educational initiatives aimed at fostering long-term habits to benefit mental, spiritual and physical wellbeing, it added.

"Our upcoming destinations in Oman are being designed to blend harmoniously with their natural rugged environment, offering a sanctuary for transformative wellness experiences while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability," stated Nawagamuwage.

Focused on stress management, detoxification, yoga and weight management, programming will be tailored to individual needs and designed to promote holistic wellbeing, he added.

