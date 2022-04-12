UAE - Sofitel Dubai The Palm, a 5-star resort on the world-famous island of Palm Jumeirah, has appointed Antonio Ostuni as its Director of Operations, transitioning from a successful tenure as Director of Food and Beverage.

With more than 20 years of experience, Ostuni has a proven track record in a variety of specialties within the tourism industry across Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, in Luxury and Lifestyle properties alike. Under his leadership, Sofitel Dubai The Palm is focusing on enhancing its offerings with a spark of innovation and a solid entrepreneurial spirit.

Working closely with the Managing Director and the rest of the Executive Committee, Ostuni aims at carrying forward the continued success and reputation of a globally recognized award-winning Resort - Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Commenting on his appointment, Ostuni said: “I am absolutely thrilled to continue the great work done in the last 2 years and aim to reposition the F&B Division to new heights with greater recognitions and work even closer with Mr. Christophe Schnyder - the resort’s Managing Director. I feel blessed to be part of his team and to be able to carry forward his class act values, work ethic, and solid entrepreneurial mindset.

“I look forward to adding value to all operational departments to support the resort’s objectives and vision. I am grateful to be part of a thriving company as Accor, supporting internal passionate talents to progress in their careers,” Ostuni added.

