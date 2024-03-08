Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) took ITB Berlin visitors on a ‘sensory journey’ through a collection of its marquee hospitality projects and destinations, aided by interactive technologies.

‘Shurooq EssSense’ at Shurooq’s unique pavilion at the Berlin event showcased the authority’s pioneering approach to hospitality and commitment to sustainable tourism to over 90,000 global attendees of the recently concluded travel trade show (March 5-7).

As part of a Sharjah Government delegation led by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the authority presented iconic cultural icons such as Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Al Noor Island, Kingfisher Retreat, and The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah.

While also focusing on other unique projects such as LUX Al Jabal Resort, LUX AL Bridi, and Sharjah Collection including Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Moon Retreat, Nomad and Najd Al Meqsar.

Shurooq also highlighted its transformative strategies and responsible tourism initiatives, resonating with the event's focus on shaping the future of travel.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated: “ITB Berlin presented a strategic platform for us to showcase our ambitious projects and promote Sharjah as a leading tourist destination.

“Our focus was not only on highlighting the cultural, historical and natural treasures of Sharjah, but also on fostering sustainable tourism and recreational practices that benefit both visitors and the local community.”

Through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, Shurooq aims to drive sustainable growth in the global travel industry while preserving the cultural heritage and natural beauty of Sharjah.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).