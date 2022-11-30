Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund has signed an agreement with global hospitality group Hilton to boost co-operation and forge strategic relationship aimed at launching several innovative projects in the sector of leisure hospitality.

As per the deal, Hilton will contribute its global experience to help the TDF develop a number of hospitality facilities as well as tourist and entertainment attractions that are inspired by the needs of family tourism.

These include water parks, entertainment venues, live entertainment shows, restaurants and cafes, adventure activities, and other hospitality and entertainment facilities, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).