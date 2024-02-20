Raffles Hotels & Resorts, a leading luxury brand of Accor, has announced plans to launch its new resort in Trojena, the year-round mountain destination located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with NEOM, the developer of a new Saudi futuristic city.

Slated to open in 2027, Raffles Trojena features a unique and striking ring-shaped design, offering stunning scenic views of the surrounding destination from every vantage point.

Positioned among the majestic mountains in Trojena, the resort is set to include 105 guestrooms, which are arranged around the perimeter of the ring, offering guests the highest level of comfort in addition to unobstructed vistas and privacy.

For the project, the world-renowned hotel brand and NEOM will reimagine mountainside hospitality at 2,300m, said a top official.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NEOM on the creation of Raffles Trojena, an architecturally significant resort that will showcase the very best in modern luxury hospitality and underscores Raffles’ commitment to growing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," remarked Omer Acar, the CEO of Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

"Trojena is set to be a destination unlike any other, and this mountainside retreat continues the Raffles legacy of growing in the world’s most compelling locales, providing our guests with an opportunity to ignite their passions through highly personalized service and experiences," noted Acar.

Circular zones and meticulously landscaped gardens on the ground level, he said, will encourage exploration and discovery, while the roof, comprising a variety of circular apertures, allows for ample natural light.

The Raffles resort will also feature the signature hallmarks for which the globally renowned hospitality brand is known, including its legendary butler service, exceptional culinary offerings, and an emphasis on destination arts and culture.

"Trojena is set to redefine the understanding of luxury hospitality and mountain tourism. We are thrilled to work with Raffles to bring this unique resort to life, sharing a resolve to provide discerning guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that encourages discovery," noted Chris Newman, Executive Director at the NEOM Hotel Division.

"Raffles Trojena will serve as a beacon of luxury in Saudi Arabia’s first year-round mountain and adventure destination. A place of epic natural majesty combined with immersive and extraordinary experiences - from world-class sporting events, skiing and hiking to Arabian culinary and stargazing adventures that embrace the mountain spirit," noted Philip Gullett, Executive Director, and Trojena Region Head.

"It is a credit to Trojena as a destination to have Raffles joining our portfolio of properties, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the very summit of luxury. With this latest resort, the boundaries of architectural excellence continue to be pushed, complementing the stunning natural beauty of the region’s vast mountain ranges," stated Gullett.

"Raffles is responsible for many of the world’s most iconic destinations, filled with endless possibilities, ideas, and history, and we are excited to be bringing its storied legacy to NEOM," he added.

The newest hospitality brand to partner with NEOM Hotel Division, Raffles Trojena will be located in the Discover cluster, one of six distinct clusters that make up the mountain destination.

Rooted in an exploration of the natural world, the Discover cluster includes the Discovery Tower, an elegant and monumental high-rise tower with an open-air museum, the Observatory, a peak panoramic viewpoint featuring Trojena’s views and landscape, and the Cosmic Gate, a stargazing camp and pioneering astronomical park.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).