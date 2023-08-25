Tabuk: NEOM has appointed JLS Yachts, a leading Middle East-based yacht agency and concierge service provider, as a 'key partner superyacht agency' for Sindalah, NEOM's luxury island development.



Set to open in 2024, Sindalah will be NEOM's first tourism destination, offering visitors an idyllic luxury lifestyle experience. Sindalah is one of NEOM's 41 islands, which will be home to a world-leading yachting ecosystem with more than 5,000 berths.



NEOM's partnership with JLS Yachts will support Sindalah's vision of becoming a global yachting destination, with the island just 17 hours of sailing from the Mediterranean. The agency's office within the island's marina will provide a comprehensive range of world-class services for the comfort and pleasure of the yachting community, including berthing, provisioning, bunkering, customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements.



The appointment of JLS Yachts as NEOM's second official yachting partner follows the June 2023 announcement that Monaco-based BWA Yachting would establish an office at the Sindalah marina.



Leveraging its service excellence and its established presence in the Arabian Gulf region and Indian Ocean, JLS Yachts will bring its regional expertise to Sindalah as it prepares to welcome the world's most discerning superyacht clientele during 2024. With a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of the Middle Eastern marine environment and an unwavering commitment to going the extra mile for their clients, JLS Yachts has uniquely positioned itself as the 'one-stop' agency for all marine requirements, in the process setting a new benchmark of excellence in the Arabian Gulf region.



NEOM Chief Urban Development Antoni Vives said, "Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea. JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM."



With a core team of 34 professionals totalling more than 130 combined years of marine experience, JLS Yachts' dedicated personnel are poised to cater to every aspect of superyacht maritime services.



The company also provides extensive training offerings to develop the next generation of yacht enthusiasts, captains and crew. JLS Yacht Training Institute is a Recognized Training Centre established to deliver the Royal Yachting Association's suite of courses.



JLS Yachts CEO Captain Stephen Corbett said, "We are very pleased and honoured to be selected as a key partner for NEOM's magnificent Sindalah Island on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastline. Our new operational offices in Jeddah and Riyadh offer great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew. As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond."



A new glamorous gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience. With 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters, the Sindalah marina will become a new hub for the global yachting calendar.