Saudi Arabia and Qatar feature prominently on a new list of the world’s best new luxury hotels, rated by Luxury Travel Intelligence, a global members-only organisation for affluent travellers.

The top 15 list features the kingdom’s newly opened Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea at number 12, which is a part of the Red Sea giga tourism project being spearheaded by the country’s state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Having opened last month, the resort’s design pays tribute to Nabataean architectural heritage, featuring 36 guest rooms and suites, and 40 pool villas. Rooms average approximately 5,365 UAE dirhams per night, according to its website.

The other GCC hotel to feature on the list is the Four Seasons The Pearl, Qatar coming in at number nine, featuring residential-style apartments. Each room comes with a large bedroom, lounge, a fully equipped kitchen, and a terrace.

The top three properties to feature on the global list are incidentally owned by two luxury jewellery brands. The recently opened Bulgari Hotel Roma, in the Italian capital, takes the top spot, with the brand’s Tokyo property, which opened in April in the penthouse floors of the city’s Yaesu skyscraper, coming in at number three.

Second place is taken by the 1 Place Vendôme, Paris, which is the creation of renowned jeweller, Chopard, with just 15 suites and rooms.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

Bindu.rai@lseg.com