A leading lifestyle hospitality brand in Dubai has pledged to plant 28,000 trees by the year-end as part of the sustainability drive in the run-up to COP28 UAE — a global event for transformative climate action.

Rove Hotels will reinforce its commitment to sustainability by planting one tree for every room booked during the COP28 period from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

With almost 3,500 hotel rooms across the city and the only hotel at the COP28 site — Rove Expo 2020 – the homegrown brand is expected to host many summit attendees.

To ensure the initiative's success and credibility, Rove Hotels is carrying out this project with Eden Reforestation Projects, a reputable NGO devoted to ecosystem restoration and climate change mitigation.

Eden Reforestation Projects collaborates with local communities to plant trees on a massive scale, generating employment, safeguarding ecosystems, and combatting climate change.

Another key partner in the launch of this initiative is Rove’s valued client W&A Consular, a carbon-neutral company that has played an important role in the conceptualisation of this initiative. It will also be planting trees for every booking it makes at Rove on behalf of their customers. W&A Consular has supported the last three COP summits and many other high-profile events worldwide.

The Rove brand boasts a strong track record of sustainability initiatives, a testament to its support for the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goal. All Rove Hotels have acquired the prestigious Green Key certification, symbolising their dedication to sustainable practices within the hospitality industry.

Furthermore, Rove Hotels is an active member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and emerged as the first hotel group meeting Dubai Tourism's stringent sustainability criteria.

Paul Bridger, the COO of Rove Hotels, said, "We are thrilled to announce this initiative in which we will plant at least 28,000 trees by the end of the year. This project reflects our determination to impact the environment and support the UAE’s efforts positively. By planting trees for every booking, we aim to inspire others to join us in the fight against climate change."

