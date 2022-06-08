Iraq - Rotana, a leading hotel management company in the region, has announced the soft opening of Slemani Rotana in the heart of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan’s thriving hospitality sector.

The new 5-star property marks the company’s fourth hotel in the country after Erbil Rotana, Erbil Arjaan by Rotana and Babylon Rotana, Baghdad.

Slemani Rotana features 240 spacious rooms and suites with a convenient location on Salim Street in the bustling heart of the city, just steps away from the area’s main attractions, making it the ideal destination for luxury stays inside the city.

The hotel boasts stunning views of the cityscape and surrounding mountains as well as a wide range of services, amenities, wellness, and business facilities including one-bedroom spacious suites, a presidential suite, a state-of-the-art gym, spa, and a piano bar to ensure an enjoyable stay.

Hussein Hachem, General Manager of Slemani Rotana said: "We could not be prouder of this new project, Slemani Rotana represents a new level of hospitality and luxury in the city of Sulaymaniyah and as our third property in Kurdistan, we look forward to extending our reputation for quality and service in the region."

Hachem continued: “The hotel is set to incorporate a number of elegant, modern features, showcasing the latest developments in technology coupled with a dedicated and hardworking staff to offer guests an unmatched and memorable experience.”

Tawfeeq Taeyb Hasan, President of the owning company, Qaiwan Group, said: "The Rotana brand is world-renowned and we have been privileged to work with the company to manage our latest development. , We are proud to be behind the latest addition to Sulaymaniyah's tourism and hospitality sectors, and confident that Slemani Rotana will be a destination for those seeking upscale experiences and top-quality service, in the cultural capital of the region.

Slemani Rotana offers five diverse dining options including Cinnamon, for all-day dining at its finest, Kamoon, specializing in Oriental and Lebanese flavours, the Lobby Lounge for light snacks and drinks, Balsamico Cucina Italiana serving traditional and contemporary cuisine, and The Piano Bar for great food and a lively ambiance.

Guests will also find five ample, fully-equipped meeting venues including a spacious ballroom with capacity for up to 450 people, featuring the highest quality audio-visual technology.

Other facilities are set to include Bodylines fitness & wellness club with outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gymnasium, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and specialized massage treatment rooms, in addition to multilingual employees, round-the-clock security, valet parking, and a doctor on-call.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).