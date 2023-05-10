UAE - Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, a multifaceted resort presiding over sparkling waters and a sandy shoreline, has hosted 64,000 guests in the first three months (Q1) of the year.

The property has exceeded its targets six months from when the resort first opened its doors under the helm of General Manager Mehmet Tulunay.

The resort’s stunning success in the region’s thriving hospitality scene can be attributed to its stellar leadership team. Under the management of general manager, Mehmet Tulunay and his strategic vision, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi delivered exceptional guest services and excellent financial performance as tourists and locals poured in to experience unparalleled luxury in a setting that unites the very finest in Arabic and Turkish culture, dining and hospitality.

Turkish national, Mehmet Tulunay is a seasoned professional, a robust and strong, ideas-driven leader who brings over twenty-five years of experience in the hospitality industry. His expertise in managing award-winning, luxury hotels, across the UAE and Turkey has enabled him to apply management and leadership skills which deliver a guest-oriented service approach, answering the needs of different cultures.

Prior to taking on his current role, Tulunay was with Rixos for over a decade, working his way up from hotel management in Antalya to General Manager of one of Rixos’s most successful resorts, Rixos Premium Bodrum. Following his time in Bodrum, Tulunay went on to hold several management roles within the Rixos brand.

Commenting on Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s impressive opening months, Tulunay shared: “I am passionate about creating unforgettable experiences that bridge the gap between people and cultures. The United Arab Emirates holds a prominent position in the hospitality industry, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new trends. Abu Dhabi, in particular, is a city that craves fresh and thrilling lifestyle experiences, adventures, and entertainment - all of which we at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi are committed to delivering.”

“As we move forward, we would like to drive enriching culture into our product and service standards by providing a multi-board concept that appeals to all travelers, delivering outstanding concepts and personalized services which include professional world-renowned entertainment, multipurpose rejuvenating spa facilities, and unique and tailored dining and restaurant experiences. Our purpose is to cater an extraordinary lifestyle to all ages,” said Tulunay.

With his international, multi-brand experience, Tulunay’s expertise and innovative ideas will be instrumental as Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi opens new venues and services which will allow his dynamic team to achieve new heights of success and enhanced guest satisfaction, ensuring Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi provides world-class service and unforgettable experiences across its operations.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is revving up to take its food and beverage program to the next level, promising to surprise and delight the taste buds of its guests with an array of new culinary concepts and top-notch dining facilities. The resort is excited to introduce its latest addition, the vibrant Folly Moo Restaurant & Bar, which promises to be one of the most happening spots in the capital.

The resort has more in store, with plans to expand its all-day dining restaurant to accommodate more guests and additional food stations. New amenities are on the way, such as tennis and Padel courts, pier and VIP beach cabanas, and the exciting Teens Club and Kids' Aquapark, sure to put a smile on the whole family's faces.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).