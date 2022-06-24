Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, part of the Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, has announced the completion of the hotel’s rebranding as Residence Inn by Marriott following its renovation.

Enjoying a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road near the city’s key business and leisure attraction such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Emirates Towers, and World Trade Centre, it is the world’s largest and tallest hotel to join the Residence Inn by Marriott brand.

With a global presence of over 870 hotels in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Central America, Residence Inn is the world leader of the longer stay lodging segment. The Residence Inn experience is designed for guests to travel the way they love to live by blending comfort with style in flexible and intuitive spaces.

“I am proud to welcome guests to experience the world’s largest and tallest Residence Inn by Marriott and enjoy exceptional comfort and freedom that the brand is renowned for around the world,” said Khaled Saab, General Manager for Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road.

“Conveniently located merely 11 kilometres away from the Dubai International Airport, the Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road offers guests more possibilities to live their way or wind down with redesigned spaces. In addition, being part of the Marriott Bonvoy Rewards Program unlocks for our guests a world of exclusive member benefits and extraordinary experiences including complimentary Wi-Fi, member-only rates, and points that take you places.”

Featuring 430 modern residential rooms and suites, many of which boast impressive views of the Sheikh Zayed Road and Jumeirah coastline, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road offers travellers a ‘home-away-from-home’ experience with personalised service and amenities.

The spacious rooms and one and two-bedroom suites, all have fully equipped kitchens, sleeping areas, and distinct living and working spaces. Each well-appointed suite is thoughtfully designed to provide a sense of openness to live without constraints.

Giving guests and residents the chance to create meaningful connections over memorable dining experiences, the Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, boasts diverse culinary options with multiple onsite restaurants. Guests can dine in, eat out, grab and go, or cook in their suite. The possibilities are endless so no matter what mood you are in, you can always find just what you are craving. Wake up to a rich complimentary international breakfast featuring fresh, hot, and healthy favourites at the Panorama Restaurant located on 43 level or enjoy an extensive a la carte menu for lunch and dinner.

Cabana N Grill, situated on level 47, features relaxing pool side cabanas offering an international menu and a range of shisha flavours, mocktails, sparkling beverages, fresh juices, and soft drinks. Under development is a show kitchen where guests will be able to order food and pay based on the weight of the item.

Opening soon with upgrades is also the Sicily Café and Bistro set on the ground floor. Once open it will offer diners a wide choice of international dishes for lunch and dinner.

