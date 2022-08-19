UAE - Ras Al Khaimah's tourism sector aims to increase the number of hotel rooms over the next five years to 12,747, provided by more than 50 hotels and resorts, a senior official said.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), also highlighted the authority's commitment to supporting the emirate’s hotels in implementing the country’s Emiratisation programme and attracting citizens to work in tourism and hospitality.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Phillips said the emirate has focussed on establishing a world-class infrastructure that includes the best hotels and resorts, noting that it now has more than 50 hotels, including ten 5-star hotels, nine 4-star hotels, seven hotel-apartments, and 24 other accredited accommodation.

The emirate now has 8,130 hotel rooms providing the highest levels of hospitality, and RAKTDA aims to promote hospitality offers over the next five years, add 4,617 rooms and encourage the construction of several new hotels, including Marriott, Anantara, Westin, Rove and Sofitel hotels, he added.

Phillips also noted that the emirate is diversifying its hospitality options, by establishing accommodation on Jebel Jais, including the Earth Hotels Altitude, a temporary hotel concept that is due to open later this year, as well as the Mantis Group’s "Sage Lodge," a mountain destination that will offer relaxation, entertainment and guided tours.

Another addition is the Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais, which will offer guests a luxurious camping experience with 30 accommodation units built from sustainable materials.

Phillips announced plans to inaugurate an integrated project in 2026 on Marjan Island worth billions of dollars, which will be located on an area measuring 250,000 sq m, with over 1,000 rooms and retail stores.

Ras Al Khaimah is a leading international destination for tourism and investment, and is one of the most diverse emirates in the country, he stressed.

The emirate received over a million visitors in 2019, approaching pre-pandemic levels in 2022, who come from major markets, including Kazakhstan, the UK and Germany.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has announced its comprehensive Sustainable Tourism Destination Strategy that will see the nature-based emirate become the regional leader in environmentally conscious tourism by 2025.

