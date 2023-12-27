Radisson Hotel Group has seen rapid growth of the Radisson Collection brand since its launch in 2018 as a luxury lifestyle brand of individual hotels with distinct character. By the end of 2023, the Radisson Collection brand portfolio will encompass 35 hotels in operation and 24 under development globally, offering over 7,000 guest rooms and suites.

The Radisson Collection brand has developed as a hallmark of iconic hotels in unique locations, representing both famed heritage hotels and new properties. The collection of hotels united under the Radisson Collection brand occupy sought-after locations at dynamic destinations in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The notable new additions coming in 2024 and 2025 build upon the success and heritage of existing properties within the Radisson Collection while reflecting the brand hallmarks of exceptional gastronomy, art, design and heritage experiences, and creating genuine local connections.

Radisson Collection’s ongoing Global Art Series has been formed through collaborations with emerging contemporary artists to create immersive artwork highlighting iconic Radisson Collection locations through both Instagram and in-person exhibitions. These partnerships provide not only an exclusive experience for guests to virtually discover Radisson Collection destinations from a unique angle, but also bring Radisson Collection iconic properties to life through a variety of art mediums.

The latest collaboration in the series is with 3D digital artist, Alexis Christodoulou of Color C Studio, known for creating imaginary architectural spaces that transport the imagination into his dream-like world of pastel colors and soothing environments. His first collaboration with Radisson Collection will be for Radisson Collection Strand Hotel, Stockholm. Followed by the soon-to-open Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica, Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel, and Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla.

Radisson Collection emphasises gastronomy as a key part of the travel experiences and showcases this through partnerships such as with Michelin-starred Chef Eneko Atxa for Eneko Basque restaurant at Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla and NKO by Eneko at Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao. The highly anticipated debut of the Cour Des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel in 2024 will also include the re-opening of Michelin starred restaurant Les Loges under Chef Anthony Bonnet.

To date in 2023, Radisson Collection has introduced two new hotels, including:

*Radisson Collection, Santa Sofia Milan (April 2023): A redevelopment of the centrally located historic headquarters of Allianz Italia from the 1960s into a spectacular five-star luxury hotel that exudes personality and joie de vivre combining landmark architecture, eclectic interiors designed with an ‘elegant maximalism’ style and exceptional gastronomic experiences. The hotel’s 159 rooms and suites were designed by Studio Marco Piva while Interior public spaces were created by Milanese designers AtelierP and Alessandro Cesario. The hotel is home to destination fine dining restaurant and bar, ISSEI Rooftop, specializing in Nikkei cuisine, a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines.

*Radisson Collection Astorija Hotel, Vilnius (March 2023): Showcasing Baroque architecture dating back to 1901 and situated in the heart of Vilnius Old Town amongst multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites. Opened in Lithuania’s capital city after a large-scale renovation of a heritage hotel property significantly known for hosting numerous dignitaries, royal families, celebrities, and heads of state over the years. The hotel building features stunning Secession and Neo-Baroque style architecture and embodies everything that the Radisson Collection brand represents – a unique, authentic experience that celebrates culture, heritage, and contemporary living.

2024 openings

* Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, will open in Q1 2024. Situated by the Jhelum River, the Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar opening will mark the Radisson Collection lifestyle luxury brand’s debut in India. The hotel will have 212 guest rooms featuring city and mountain views. Hotel facilities will include a range of dining options including an authentic Kashmiri dining experience at Firdaus Restaurant, indoor and outdoor pools, and L’Occitane Spa. From this exceptional property guests will have direct access to discovering the rich history and urban charm of Srinagar and marvel at the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Himalayas, as well as the ancient attractions, pilgrimage trails, and magical vistas of Jammu and Kashmir territory.

* Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica: Q1 2024. Adjacent to the iconic Piazza Venezia, the hotel will have 84 beautifully appointed rooms in the meticulously restored Palazzo Lares Permarini, a testament to Rome’s architectural heritage. One of the crown jewels of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica, is the sky bar which offers an awe-inspiring 360-degree view of the Eternal City – guests are treated to a mesmerizing panorama that includes iconic landmarks such as the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia, the awe-inspiring Pantheon.

* Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel: Q3, 2024. In France’s Old Lyon, on a quiet narrow street in the old town’s cobbled heart, amid marvelous medieval and Renaissance architecture, boutique hotel Cour des Loges is housed within a row of historic buildings set around an old-world courtyard. Already praised for elegant accommodation and Michelin-starred restaurant Les Loges, the hotel is currently undergoing an upgrade leading up to a new unveiling as Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel.

* Radisson Collection Resort, Galle: Q3, 2024. This property opening will mark the Radisson Collection lifestyle luxury brand’s debut in South East Asia and Pacific. Nestled along the exclusive Talpe beach enclave, the 105-key luxury lifestyle resort boasts direct beachfront access with private villas offering unparalleled exclusivity and panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, including a glamourous luxury beach club. Authentic to its locality, the new Radisson Collection Resort, Galle will offer contemporary living, united by bespoke design and exceptional culinary experiences.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).