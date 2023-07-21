UAE - Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced that it plans to add 2,000 apartments in Abu Dhabi to meet the growing demand of expat accommodation in Abu Dhabi.

These are ready-to-move-in accommodations by OYO Life which provides fully furnished, fully managed long-term housing rental spaces for professionals, said a statement from the group.

OYO has already added 750 apartments across key destinations such as Khalifa, Al Zeina and Al Raha. This strategic move aligns with OYO's commitment to providing comfortable accommodation in premium properties for guests around the globe, it stated.

Expats living in these units will have access to a wide range of services such as laundry, food, cleaning, transportation, groceries, discounted furnishings and white home appliances.

The surge in Abu Dhabi's startup ecosystem, coupled with enticing incentives like Golden Visa programme, has attracted over 25 prominent companies, including PolicyBazaar, DealShare, Momos, Raena, Hippo Video, Ultrahuman, India Gold, ClassPlus, Mensa, and Expand My Business.

These enterprises have already opted for OYO's premium apartments as their go-to choice for accommodating their employees in the vibrant city.

The addition of 2000 apartments will significantly enhance OYO's existing presence in Abu Dhabi and enable the company to offer a broader range of options to expats seeking long-term stays.

These apartments will be strategically located across key areas, including business districts such as Khalifa City, Al Zeina, Al Raha, Al Reem Island, Al Reef and Al Mushrif and popular tourist destinations that include Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Louvre, Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Yas Waterworld and Sea World.

OYO's commitment to quality remains at the forefront of this expansion. Each apartment will be meticulously designed, furnished, and equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience for guests.

By providing a diverse range of accommodation choices, OYO aims to meet the varying needs and preferences of expatriates working primarily in the startup sector in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the development, Ankit Tandon, Global CBO and CEO Southeast Asia & Middle East, said: "We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to Abu Dhabi's thriving startup ecosystem and expat community and foster a sense of belonging for expatriates living here. OYO recognises the unique requirements of expats."

"We are committed to creating a hassle-free living experience where expats can focus on their professional and personal endeavors while enjoying the comfort and convenience of their accommodation," he added.

OYO currently offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate 1.7 lakh hotels, homes and listings in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

