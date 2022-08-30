Delta Hotels by Marriott, Green Community Dubai, the second Delta Hotel in the UAE, is expected to open in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year, following a rebrand of an existing property and will deliver the brand’s philosophy of Simple Made Perfect.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Green Community Dubai will feature 248 rooms, across five room types including Executive Suites and Junior Suites, 287 sq ft of meeting and event spaces including The Hall, purposed for larger business meetings and corporate events. Leisure facilities are expected to include an outdoor swimming pool and pool bar, a new spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

The hotel will feature distinctive culinary experiences including Masian Restaurant which will serve international cuisine and shisha. Connected to Maisan Restaurant, The Hub Delta Bar, will offer a focused menu available in the evening, and speciality craft ales and cocktails. The Delta Pantry, located on the first floor, will offer on-the-go continental breakfast items, premium snacks and beverages, 24 hours a day, and will be complimentary for Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador Elite Members.

Located close in proximity to Jebal Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport and within Dubai Investment Park, the hotel’s contemporary design reflects the industrial nature of the area, featuring raw materials through exposed craftsmanship, eclectic furniture, and accessories.

Raja Zeidan will take the helm of the new opening as Multi Property General Manager for Delta Hotels by Marriott Green Community Dubai along with the now established The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, leading the rebranding efforts and overseeing all design aspects, recruitment and strategy. With over 20 years’ experience, Zeidan brings a wealth of expertise in multi-property management, hotel conversions, renovations, and openings.

“We believe that the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveller and meticulous, efficient service. Together with the team, we are focused on our pre-opening efforts and look forward to welcoming guests later this year,” Zeidan said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).