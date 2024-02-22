NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has announced the launch of Elanan, an exclusive guest retreat that redefines luxury and well-being experiences, set in the heart of nature, and the latest striking addition to the ongoing regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Situated on the pristine Gulf of Aqaba coastline where the mountains meet the sea, Elanan sensitively emerges from within its lush oasis surroundings, fed by ancient natural springs.

Announcing the premium project, the NEOM Board said the retreat is designed with well-being at its core, featuring 80 bespoke rooms and suites.

Elanan takes a modern approach to wellness, perfectly blending new technologies in a discreet luxurious setting that promotes relaxation and reflection. The signature facilities provide numerous options for guests to embrace themselves in tranquility, rest and recharge, it stated.

Elanan's architectural vision is underpinned by innovation and natural harmony. Utilizing ultra-modern design techniques, it creates intricate sculptures that delicately blend with the surrounding natural beauty.

It boasts a contemporary aesthetic but retains a synergy with nature, creating a unique architectural experience for all to enjoy.

"Guests can explore the large plazas, enjoy specialty private dining, find relaxation in the sun garden, or soak up the spectacular views from the top of the observation tower. From the moment visitors arrive, they begin a rejuvenating journey within the calming embrace of nature," said a company spokesman.

"The revealing of Elanan follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, and Xaynor which are sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all interlaced by NEOM's commitment to sustainable development," he added.

