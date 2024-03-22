Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destination, The Red Sea, has announced the imminent opening of further resorts, guest facilities and experiences for 2024, cementing its position as the first of the original Saudi giga-projects to open.

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests in 2023, with Six Senses Southern Dunes and St Regis The Red Sea Resort now open. The Red Sea International Airport also receives regular weekly flights, operated by Saudia, from Riyadh and Jeddah, with international flight operations set to commence this year.

Upcoming Resorts for 2024

Looking ahead, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, one of only six worldwide, is already taking reservations for stays from May 26 2024. Located on the pristine Ummahat Islands, guests can dive and snorkel around one of the world’s most untouched, pristine archipelagoes.

Shebara, the first RSG-owned and operated resort at The Red Sea destination will also open this year. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, the island features a spectacular 30 to 40-m reef drop-off close to the beach providing the ultimate spot for exploring ocean life. Each space at Shebara has been designed to flow with its environment, with stainless steel villas reflecting the colours of the ocean and sky as they change throughout the day.

The resort at Desert Rock remains on track to welcome guests later this year. Set in a hidden valley, Desert Rock offers exclusive luxury with just 60 keys. With architecture fully integrated into the mountainside, guests can choose from ground level dwellings, crevice hotel suites midway up the ridge, and a select number of rooms built within the rock itself.

Exclusive Experiences

New subsidiary brands Akun, Galaxea and WAMA provide guests with opportunities to explore The Red Sea destination’s diverse land and seascapes.

Akun offers land-based adventure activities – for guests of all abilities – including guided tours of historical sites and culinary adventures showcasing the vibrant flavours of Saudi Arabia, as well as outdoor adventures such as mountain, fat tire and electric biking, hiking through nature trails and desert safaris.

WAMA and Galaxea will deliver unforgettable experiences above and below water, including diving, snorkeling, kayaking, kite surfing, and sailing.

The Red Sea is home to 175 species of corals, 195 species of fish, and protected species like the hawksbill turtle and halavi guitarfish. Guests can stay connected and experience world-leading mobile internet speeds at The Red Sea with the 5G network, now recognised by Ookla. It is fully powered by renewable energy and thoughtfully designed in tune with nature, the network exemplifies the commitment to sustainability without sacrificing performance.

Additionally, RSG has invested in providing superior guest arrival experience where every detail has been designed for comfort and convenience. On arrival at Red Sea International airport, guests are transferred to their resort via ultra-luxury, electric vehicle. Those staying at The Red Sea’s island resorts can opt for a luxury SAF-powered seaplane transfer, operated by RSG subsidiary Fly Red Sea.

Sustainable Initiatives

As a responsible developer, RSG goes beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the natural environment, delivering a 30% net conservation benefit to local ecosystems by 2040. RSG announced its ‘Coral Commitment’ during COP28 in Dubai, vowing to protect and regenerate corals in the Red Sea and beyond, and has installed more than 760,000 photovoltaic panels to power phase one of The Red Sea solely by sunlight, with the destination fully off-grid.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities. - TradeArabia News Service

