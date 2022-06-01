UAE - Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner, operator and investor, has announced Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, which will be the brand’s third property in the emirate when it joins the portfolio on July 1.

The property, which is owned by Aujan Group Holding, has 252 guest rooms and suites, each with views of Downtown Dubai – some including the Burj Khalifa, of the Dubai skyline or the hotel pool, a wide variety of food and beverage options, a dedicated wellness floor including a spa, gym and swimming pool, meeting and events spaces and car parking.

The hotel is centrally located amidst Dubai’s Downtown and Business Bay areas, close to DIFC the city’s financial district, and with easy access to Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the Museum of the Future.

Minor Hotels plans to position Anantara Downtown Dubai as a lifestyle hub with a range of exciting food and beverage outlets, an Anantara Spa with Thai treatments giving a nod to the brand’s Thai roots and additional wellness offerings.

Anantara’s exceptional experiences and luxury touch points will gradually be introduced over the coming months, and a series of property enhancements will commence later in 2022.

The addition of this hotel is part of the brand’s strategic expansion into city properties, adding to the existing portfolio of city hotels including Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and the growing portfolio of city hotels in Europe including Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel and most recently added, Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam.

Minor Hotels kicked off 2022 in the UAE with a record-breaking first quarter performance across its multi-brand hotel portfolio. The addition of a third Anantara in Dubai will strengthen the group’s position in the country, also giving the opportunity to capitalise on the addition of its first Downtown Dubai property, which is one of the busiest and highest performing areas of the city.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, said: “We are pleased to grow our strategic partnership with Aujan Group Holding to bring Minor Hotels’ luxury Anantara brand to the downtown area of Dubai. The continued expansion of Anantara into strategic global capitals including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bangkok, Rome and Amsterdam is positioning the brand as a key player in urban hubs. The addition of Anantara Downtown Dubai is a testament to our ongoing efforts and we expect the property to become a landmark in the market.”

Abdulla Aujan, Executive Chairman of Aujan Group Holding, added: “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with the Minor Hotels and are particularly excited to add another Anantara to our portfolio. With a positioning towards luxury urban business and leisure, we think that the brand has great potential to take advantage of developing customer trends.”

Minor Hotels currently operates a total of eight properties in Dubai across its Anantara, Avani and Oaks brands, and will add a fourth brand into the mix in Q4, with the launch of NH Dubai The Palm.

