MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism has issued a directive to all hospitality establishments in Makkah and Madinah, emphasizing the critical need for strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines set forth by the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

This initiative aims to safeguard the well-being of visitors, Umrah performers, and pilgrims during the upcoming Umrah season in Ramadan and the 1445 AH Hajj season.

In addition to following the established safety measures, the Ministry urged these facilities to implement their approved emergency evacuation plans and to organize mock drills in collaboration with the Civil Defense authorities.

This move is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to ensure that the hospitality sector not only offers top-notch services but also prioritizes the safety and security of all guests during their sacred journey.

This emphasis on safety underscores the Ministry of Tourism's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and visitor welfare, thereby ensuring that the spiritual experience of the pilgrims is both enriching and secure.

