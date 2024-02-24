UAE - Millennium Hotels and Resorts has opened The Biltmore Hotel Villas in Dubai, comprising a collection of 20 luxury five-star hotel villas, and promising comfort and sophistication.

Situated close to the Mall of the Emirates, The Biltmore Hotel Villas said while offering a distinctive hospitality experience, it blends the opulence, history, and heritage, its brand is known for.

Renowned for its iconic 100-year-old hotel, The Biltmore Los Angeles has long been a haven for presidents, dignitaries, and Hollywood elite, epitomising the glamour and style of the golden age of Hollywood.

Nestled in a prime location just steps away from the Mall of the Emirates and the new open-air retail district, The Esplanade, The Biltmore Hotel Villas offer guests the epitome of privacy and luxury.

Among the 20 exclusive villas offered, guests can choose from various configurations to suit their needs. Options include three-bedroom villas, ideal for smaller groups or families, while four-bedroom villas offer additional luxury for larger families or groups of friends.

For those desiring the utmost space and opulence, the property features two 5-bedroom villas boasting a generous plot size. Exclusive to the 5-bedroom villas, guests can enjoy access to a spacious rooftop area, perfect for gatherings and entertaining.

Additionally, one of these villas features an elegant grand piano in the entrance hall, while the other boasts a pool table for family and friends' enjoyment. Both 5-bedroom villas also offer a fully equipped industrial kitchen separate from the main living area, allowing for seamless meal preparation by either a private chef or dedicated staff, ensuring convenience for guests.

Each of these luxurious villas seamlessly blends Emirati elegance with modern European style. Expansive living spaces, illuminated by natural light streaming through large windows and glass doors, invite an al-fresco lifestyle of relaxation, dining, and entertainment.

Furthermore, every villa is equipped with amenities desired by discerning guests, including a private swimming pool, expansive terrace, jacuzzi, and a plush cinema room for ultimate relaxation.

Smart home technology enhances convenience and efficiency, while private garages in the basement ensure secure parking.

Upscale amenities, including a fully equipped kitchen with Bosch appliances and an ensuite bathroom for each bedroom, complete with automated jacuzzies, multi-functional rain showers, and smart WC systems, ensure the utmost comfort and convenience.

The range of services include 24/7 security surveillance, room service, front desk assistance, premium concierge services, cleaning services, and the option for a dedicated butler and private chef upon request. Guests can access their villas from the assigned underground parking as well as the lobby.

The Biltmore Hotel Villas boasts two onsite restaurants catering to diverse tastes including the cozy Brasserie that overlooks a stunning courtyard and water feature and the Alps, an all-day dining venue.

For relaxation, the Coya spa, offers a diverse range of rejuvenating treatments await to refresh the mind, body, and soul. Additionally, the state-of-the-art gym offers the perfect setting to either de-stress or work up a sweat, allowing guests can maintain their wellness routines during their stay.

Meanwhile, a designated kids’ area ensures that younger guests are entertained and engaged throughout their visit.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of The Biltmore Hotel Villas in Dubai. The iconic Biltmore brand is known for its uniqueness, exclusivity, and impeccable quality, making it the perfect fit for this luxurious development situated right in the heart of the city.

“At Millennium, we are dedicated to continually enhancing our guests' experiences, and with The Biltmore Hotel Villas, we are introducing a completely new, immersive lifestyle offering that will elevate the hospitality landscape in Dubai.”

