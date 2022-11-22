Marriott International has signed a deal with RDK Tourism Investment to open four properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The signings are expected to further enhance the company’s footprint in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the addition of more than 700 rooms across its Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Executive Apartments and Autograph Collection Hotels brands. All four properties are expected to be converted from existing properties operated by RDK Tourism Investment.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with RDK Tourism Investment and expand our portfolio of properties in the UAE,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “We look forward to building on this relationship and supporting the overall growth of the tourism sector in the UAE.”

Rashid Darwish Ahmed Saif Al Ketbi, Chairman of RDK Group, commented: “We look forward to further cementing our relationship with Marriott International as part of our aim to expand our hospitality portfolio in the region. The four properties aim to contribute to the local economic development of upcoming tourism destinations in the UAE, in line with our investment ambitions as a company to develop landmark projects that cater to guests at the highest international standards.”

Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi: The company’s flagship brand, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, is anticipated to open its first resort in Abu Dhabi with the Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi. Situated on the coast of the Al Dhafra region in the historic fishing town of Mirfa, the resort will exemplify the brand’s continued evolution and feature contemporary and intuitive spaces. Projected to be completed in 2025, the 114-room beachfront resort is anticipated to feature views of the Arabian Sea and spacious landscaped gardens, along with three dining outlets, over 600 sq m of meetings and event space and the brand’s signature M Club lounge. Plans for recreational facilities include a pool, spa, fitness centre, tennis courts and a kids club.

Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi: Autograph Collection Hotels features a collection of curated properties that celebrate individuality. The portfolio of hotels is set to expand in the UAE with the anticipated opening of Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi. Situated in the Capital’s largest oasis, the Liwa Oasis, the property is expected to offer a desert experience with 66 rooms and suites including three expansive three-bedroom villas. Slated to open by the end of 2023, Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi is anticipated to offer three dining venues, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a kids club.

Marriott Executive Apartments Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi and Marriott Executive Apartments Al Barsha South, Dubai: Marriott Executive Apartments continue to cater to the rapidly growing demand for extended stay accommodations in the UAE with anticipated openings in Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island and Dubai’s Al Barsha South. Both properties are slated to offer upscale residential apartments that provide home comforts for both business and leisure travelers.

Upon its expected opening in 2024, Marriott Executive Apartments Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, is expected to offer 147 one- and two-bedroom apartments along with multiple facilities including a fitness centre, pool, kids club and multiple dining options. The property will overlook the Al Reem canal and will be in close proximity to Al Maryah Island, the financial hub of Abu Dhabi.

Located in the Dubai Science Park, which is home to businesses in the science, energy and environmental sectors, Marriott Executive Apartments Al Barsha South, Dubai is anticipated to feature 411 apartments, townhouses and penthouses as well as five food and beverage experiences spread across three towers. The property is slated to open in 2023.

Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International added: “As a company, we have developed a conversion-friendly platform and these new deal signings are a testament to the trust owners have in Marriott International and the reputation of our world-class brands. The UAE remains an important growth market for the company, and we continue to see opportunities to further diversify our portfolio in this market.”

Marriott International’s portfolio in the UAE currently consists of 75 properties with more than 21,000 rooms across 20 brands.

