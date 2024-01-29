Naama Beach Villas and Spa, a new luxury retreat in Fujairah on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, will open in Q1, 2024.

It will feature 44 independent pool villas, access to world-leading wellness through a dedicated spa, ESPA, food and beverage at Aseela restaurant and the Amara Bar, and beach front leisure with water sports, padel tennis and outdoor adventure.

Designed to provide an exclusive, tailored service paired with an authentic feel of the destination, Naama Beach Villas and Spa creates an environment of discrete luxury, where guests are offered experiences based on their interests and needs to ensure a personalised stay for each and everyone.

The villas provide expansive space, starting from 325sqm for the one-bedroom pool villa to the 1,050sqm for a four-bedroom pool villa located on the beach front.

With options of single and double storey accommodation choices, each villa comes with dedicated butler service, in-room technology, and luxurious, calming décor designed to maximise guest relaxation, from the warmth of earthy and pantone colours to the meticulously chosen art pieces around the villa, every detail is crafted to convey a sense of a secluded getaway that feels like a private space where every guest need is anticipated and cared for.

With its idyllic location opposite Jazirah Al Aqqa, or Snoopy Island as it’s more popularly known and set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Hajjar mountains, the resort is ideal for couples or groups.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).