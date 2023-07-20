Address Dubai Mall and Address Boulevard have unveiled new suites at the two hotels in the heart of Dubai.

The Grand Downtown Suite at Address Dubai Mall and the Grand Burj View Suite at Address Boulevard provide a refined, stylish, and luxurious getaway in bustling Downtown Dubai. The plush brand-new interiors, modern amenities, private balconies and spectacular views promise a stunning city escape for guests.

Grand Downtown Suite at Address Dubai Mall

With Burj Khalifa and panoramic city views, the Grand Downtown Suite is a vast three bedroom and two living room suite, able to accommodate up to six adults and four children.

A perfect haven for families and friends, guests are welcomed to comfort redefined at Address Dubai Mall, conveniently connected to the largest mall in the world. Guests are invited to be enclosed by Address’ signature grandeur at the Grand Downtown suite, with a light and bright feel with unique elements of a mix of marble and herring bow wooden floors, with luxurious tan leather bedframes and curved stand-alone bath tubs.Room rates start from AED8500++ with breakfast and club lounge access per night.

Grand Burj View Suite at Address Boulevard

The suite at Address Boulevard offers just as opulent of an experience. As the name suggests, the Grand Burj View Suite provides guests with a grand view of the iconic Burj Khalifa and stunning Dubai skyline to be enjoyed from a private balcony.

Guests are also treated to a state-of-the-art sound system to create memorable moments with family and friends from the luxury, comfort and seclusion of the suite.

The Grand Burj suite is also designed for visitors to feel their most relaxed self with design elements. Modern, tan bedframes and the unique sculptures give the rooms a modern touch. Using light and inviting colours and tones, it ensures guests can switch off in a comfortable setting with loved ones.

Located on the 11th floor, the suite can sleep up to three adults and two children under 12 years old. Guests can enjoy a spacious bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower area with Lorenzo Villoresi bath products and access to the deluxe Club Lounge included in the suite booking. Room rates start from AED1900+++ with breakfast and club lounge access per night.

