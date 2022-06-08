Egypt - Mostafa Elham, Governor of Luxor, and Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), laid the cornerstone of the Four Seasons Hotel project in Luxor on Tuesday.

Mervat Hataba, Chairperson of the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels, attended the event.

The new resort is located on the eastern bank of the Nile overlooking the Valley of the Kings. It includes a hotel and two suites designed in a unique architectural style.

The hotel consists of 5 floors on an area of ​​40,000 square metres and contains 201 rooms, in addition to a parking area of ​​3,000 square metres underground.

The hotel also includes meeting rooms, a gym, a health club, swimming pools, gardens, waterfalls, a children’s play area, in addition to the terraces overlooking the Nile, the event hall and other accessories.

The new hotel represents a real addition to the list of high-level tourist hotels and a new addition to Luxor governorate, which is one of the most important tourist destinations in the world.

