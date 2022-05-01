Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed Alzayani has issued a decision regarding licensing requirements and criteria for operating tourism restaurants that aren’t part of hotels.

Under the decision published in the Official Gazette, a licence to operate restaurants that offer tourism services requires such restaurants to be in an appropriate location, after obtaining approval from the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) as well as the authorities concerned.

Applicants should abide by the specifications, standards and requirements specified by BTEA’s control and licensing directorate.

