Lebanese restaurant chain Al Safadi, the successful family-run restaurant chain, said it has started work on its new Central Kitchen Project, a strategic initiative set to revolutionise the culinary landscape across the UAE.

Situated in Dubai Production City, the 6,000 sqm plot will house a 5,000 sqm, two-floor facility equipped with the latest advancements in kitchen technology.

The Central Kitchen features dedicated spaces for the preparation of semi-finished goods, expansive storage and cold rooms, a comprehensive training centre for kitchen and service staff, an R&D and testing kitchen as well as a quality control lab, management headquarters and a call centre.

Span Construct has been awarded the main contract for the project, which is set for completion in March 2025.

"The central kitchen is a testament to our dedication to excellence. Our investment in the latest kitchen equipment and food production technology will significantly enhance efficiency and quality. This facility is pivotal in standardizing our production processes, ensuring consistent quality, and accelerating overall production speed," says Fadi Safadi, CEO of Al Safadi.

With a central kitchen operational since the opening of the second branch in 2004, Al Safadi has continually evolved to meet the demands of its discerning clientele.

Once fully operational in Q2 next year, the new central kitchen is set to increase catering services to five times the current operation, with an expected total output capacity of up to 15,000 meals per day.

It will not only cater to the existing Al Safadi branches but also support upcoming restaurant concepts, catering services, retail ventures, and wholesale businesses under the Al Safadi Group.

"Our commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience has been the driving force behind Al Safadi's success," stated Al Safadi.

"With the Central Kitchen Project, we are taking a giant leap forward. This state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance our operational capabilities but will also allow us to explore new culinary horizons and expand our offerings," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

