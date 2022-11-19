ABU DHABI - Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIDPAI), has signed a Memo of Understanding with the Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, making KIDPAI a strategic sponsor for the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, to be held 6th to 8th December, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

ADNEC Group is organising the very first edition of the Abu Dhabi Food Exhibition in cooperation with ADAFSA, which will witness the participation of a wide range of domestic and international companies specialised in the food, beverage, and hospitality sectors, and a large number of experts, specialists, and decision-makers in these vital sectors. It will also organise the 10th edition of the Emirates International Date Palm Festival in Al Ain during November 2023, and the 8th edition of Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition in December 2022.

Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Agricultural Adviser at the Presidential Court and KIDPAI Secretary-General, said, “We are pleased with this strategic partnership with ADNEC Group for this event, which provides international companies with an ideal platform to showcase the latest global technologies in the field of food manufacturing and production. We are pleased to work together to organise the 8th Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition and the 10th Emirates International Date Palm Festival in response to the growing demand for dates, and in line with the great interest given by international companies in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general. We look forward to hosting a select group of experts and specialists in growing, producing, manufacturing, exporting, and marketing dates from the UAE and various parts of the world’s date-producing countries in this event to showcase the latest date products.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said, "The signing of the MoU comes within the framework of our efforts to strengthen the food system in the UAE and to stimulate investment in this vital and important sector, by strengthening the frameworks of cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

We look forward to organising the 8th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition and the 10th Emirates International Date Palm Festival in Al Ain, all of which is in line with our continuous efforts to diversify our portfolio of distinctive and specialised events. These two events provide a real and important opportunity for visitors and concerned business sectors to learn more about the promising opportunities in the sector of date trade, in front of a global audience and in an interactive environment during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, which will attract major international companies specialised in the field of food manufacturing,” he further commented

Set to take place from 6th to 8th December, the 8th edition of Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition coincides with the activities of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where it is expected to witness a wide local and international participation by major companies specialising in the food, beverage, and hospitality sectors, in addition to a large number of experts, specialists, and decision-makers in these vital sectors.

The first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition will include a variety of activities and accompanying events that highlight the most important and vital topics related to food production, in addition to food, beverage, and hospitality services, as well as a number of specialised international workshops and competitions. Many contracts, deals, and partnership agreements between government institutions and private sector institutions are expected to be announced, along with a series of bilateral meetings between buyers and sellers in different supply chains.