Saudi Arabia - Kerten Hospitality, a global pioneer in integrated living, in partnership with Rikaz and Rafal, and with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, has unveiled a ground-breaking project in the heart of Riyadh that is set to redefine urban eco-living, blending leisure, wellness, and business within a sustainable and luxurious environment.

The House Urban Eco Resort blends green living within the city's vibrant landscape. It boasts diverse services that feature outdoor and dynamic working spaces; integrated dining and event spaces, offering a versatile setting for both private gatherings and curated events.

A cornerstone of the resort is its wellness focus, encompassing modern spa treatments and comprehensive wellness facilities including therapeutic treatments.

Additionally, The House Urban Eco Resort offers staycations, casual social hangouts and corporate stays.

The resort aims to:

Preserve Riyadh's natural oasis intact while creating a purposeful destination for both international travellers and locals.

Blend leisure, wellness, and business, offering a versatile mix of amenities catering to a diverse range of needs – from wellness elements to business facilities.

The resort will feature an interactive F&B experience in collaboration with local chefs, offering behind-the-scenes dining and event hosting. This initiative aims to provide a versatile culinary experience, merging dining with event spaces.

Kerten Hospitality, the global hotel operator, is recognised for its innovative approach to integrated living. Its "The Collective" initiative marks a significant investment in the Saudi hospitality sector, with 22+ projects.

Rikaz, under Chairman and CEO Khalid Algahtani, is renowned for innovative projects that emphasise community integration and environmental values.

He said: “At Rikaz, we firmly believe in the power of strategic partnerships. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Rikaz’s expansion strategy by fostering partnerships with highly respected institutions like Kerten Hospitality and Rafal.”

Rafal, led by CEO Elias Abou Samra, is dedicated to developing distinguished communities in Riyadh, and is known for projects like Burj Rafal and Rafal Residence.

Samra said: “Known for projects like Burj Rafal and Rafal Residence, their partnership with Kerten Hospitality is a testament to their expertise in creating unique lifestyle experiences”.

